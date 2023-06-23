LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Fire and Police departments work together to keep the community safe, but for one day a year, they go head-to-head in a blood drive.
The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held Tuesday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center at 2311 Sam Gwin Drive. Walk-ins are welcome, but it's suggested you make an appointment in advance.
This is the third year for the blood drive. The fire and police departments compete to see which departments can give the most blood donations to the American Red Cross. Residents of the community can participate, and choose which team they want to support.
The Clarksville Police Department has won the last two years, and hopes to continue winning.
“The Battle of the Badges blood drive is all done with good intentions in mind,” Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said in a news release. “However, the Police are undefeated and we plan on bringing in even more support for this year’s win for 2023.”
"Battle of the Badges" has one of the biggest turnouts annually for blood donations in the area.
“It only takes 15 minutes to give blood that can save someone’s life, a small price for such a big return," Palmer said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.