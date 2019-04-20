LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Clarksville will help kids celebrate Easter Sunday a little differently this year, after rain and cold temperatures canceled Saturday's Easter egg hunt at Gateway Park.
Firefighters with the Clarksville Fire Department will be driving through neighborhoods to give out about 10,000 Easter eggs, Clarksville Parks said Saturday.
They will start around 1 p.m. and keep handing out eggs until they run out.
Firefighters won't be hitting every street, but they will be focusing on some major roads and busy areas:
Area 1 - Old Clarksville
- Harrison Ave.
- Sherwood from South Clark to Riverside
- Randolph Ave.
Area 2 - Blackiston and Hallmark Heights
- Altawood Dr.
- Idlewood Dr.
- Evergreen Dr.
Area 3 - Parkwood and Altra Acres
- Parkwood
- Blackiston View
