LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivory, Daisy or Pearl. Your vote could help determine the name of a baby goat in the town of Clarksville, Indiana.
After conducting a survey that ended on Sept. 7, those were the top names submitted. Now the town wants the community to vote for one of those names on its Parks and Recreation page on Facebook.
You can also vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SZBB8VH.
The winning name will be announced on Sept. 18.
According to a news release, the baby goat comes from a family of goats the town uses to maintain grass and vegetation around a storm water basin.
Clarksville has been using teams of goats to safely manage the vegetation on the basin -- and to serve as the town's new mascots -- since the 1980s, according to the release.
"The goats live in a spacious fenced-in area where they are able to do their jobs and also mingle with park guests when they're not on the clock," the news release states. "The Public Works Department is in charge of feeding, watering and monitoring the goats' health and safety -- even going so far as to provide them with heated lamps and water bowls in the winter months."
