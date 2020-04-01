LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Clarksville Parks Department's annual Easter egg hunt was canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials came up with a new plan: Host a drive-thru Easter egg giveaway.
The drive-thru Easter egg event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — or until park officials run out of eggs — April 10 at the Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville, Indiana. Parents are asked to drive up and open their child's car window, and a worker will place several eggs in their Easter basket. The parks department said those workers will be wearing gloves and using a scoop to pass out the eggs.
The event is only open to Indiana residents. All parents will be asked to show an Indiana ID upon arriving at the event, and no one is allowed to leave their vehicles.
