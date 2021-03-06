LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Swollen by floodwater over the past week, the Ohio River crested Saturday.
Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge are open, but access to the park is limited to downtown streets due to flooding. High water continues to cover portions of River Road and connecting streets.
A cleanup of Waterfront Park is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. People who are interested in participating are encouraged to meet at the Green Parking Lot on River Road.
Waterfront Park staff will have garbage bags, buckets and gloves for volunteers who are unable to bring their own.
NWS Louisville is currently out surveying river flooding along the Ohio River in Louisville this morning from the ground and air. Here are some of the images they have collected so far #kywx pic.twitter.com/Zq1sgW5UZC— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 5, 2021
"Before park staff can begin to restore the park and clean the paths of driftwood and mud, the man-made garbage must be picked up from the river's edge," the park's staff said in a news release.
Staff members will use equipment to handle larger debris items and driftwood.
