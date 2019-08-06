LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of southern Indiana's newest music venues is drawing some big names.

The new Brown County Music Center is slated to host a grand opening on Aug. 24 with a concert by Vince Gill. That concert has already sold out.

Other names, including Clint Black and Art Garfunkel, are also slated to perform.

Below is a concert list, according to the center's website:

  • Aug. 24: Vince Gill (Sold Out)
  • Sept. 6: Henry Lee Summer
  • Sept. 7: Tesla
  • Sept. 12: Art Garfunkel
  • Sept. 13: Breakfast Club
  • Sept. 19: Tanya Tucker
  • Sept. 20: Clint Black
  • Sept. 28: Gordon Lightfoot
  • Oct. 5: Gordon Bonham's Blues Band
  • Oct. 6: Home Free
  • Oct. 12: Josh Turner
  • Oct. 13: George Thorogood & the Destroyers
  • Oct. 16: Peppa Pig Live
  • Oct. 17: Duke Tumatoe
  • Oct. 26: Here Come the Mummies
  • Nov. 8: Ronnie Milsap
  • Nov. 15: Boy Band Review
  • Nov. 16: The Why Store
  • Nov. 23: Hard Day's Night
  • Dec. 12: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: A very Postmodern Christmas

The Brown County Music Center features 2,000 seats, a gallery for local artists, a family garden and a beer garden.

It replaces the Little Nashville Opry, which burned down in 2009.

