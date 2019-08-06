LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of southern Indiana's newest music venues is drawing some big names.
The new Brown County Music Center is slated to host a grand opening on Aug. 24 with a concert by Vince Gill. That concert has already sold out.
Other names, including Clint Black and Art Garfunkel, are also slated to perform.
Below is a concert list, according to the center's website:
- Aug. 24: Vince Gill (Sold Out)
- Sept. 6: Henry Lee Summer
- Sept. 7: Tesla
- Sept. 12: Art Garfunkel
- Sept. 13: Breakfast Club
- Sept. 19: Tanya Tucker
- Sept. 20: Clint Black
- Sept. 28: Gordon Lightfoot
- Oct. 5: Gordon Bonham's Blues Band
- Oct. 6: Home Free
- Oct. 12: Josh Turner
- Oct. 13: George Thorogood & the Destroyers
- Oct. 16: Peppa Pig Live
- Oct. 17: Duke Tumatoe
- Oct. 26: Here Come the Mummies
- Nov. 8: Ronnie Milsap
- Nov. 15: Boy Band Review
- Nov. 16: The Why Store
- Nov. 23: Hard Day's Night
- Dec. 12: Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: A very Postmodern Christmas
The Brown County Music Center features 2,000 seats, a gallery for local artists, a family garden and a beer garden.
It replaces the Little Nashville Opry, which burned down in 2009.
