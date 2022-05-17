LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beauty shop is reopening its location in NuLu next month.
Clique Boutique closed in 2020 after a number of costumers canceled during protests.
Owner Janna Flowers said the NuLu location was as a distribution center for online purchases.
The grand reopening will be Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
The first 20 people will get free eyebrow shaping for a year. Champagne, hors d'oeuvres and other giveaways will also be given out throughout the day.
