LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local firefighters engaged in a little friendly competition Saturday to see who has the best ribs in the area.
The weather was perfect for the fifth annual Metro Louisville Firefighters Rib Cook-Off. Thirty-four department teams from around Jefferson County participated in the event, which was hosted by the St. Matthews Fire Department. More than 150 contestants grilled out for more than 700 attendees, and the proceeds from the event went to charity.
The cook-off competition was hotter than the coals on the grill.
"We like a little rivalry between our districts, so it just goes with what we do everyday," event organizer Michael France said.
Saturday also provided an opportunity for firefighters to talk to the public about October Fire Safety month. Don't play with matches, stop drop and roll and call 911 for help, firefighters advised attendees.
