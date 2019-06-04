LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concerts highlight the 11 nights of the Kentucky State Fair 2019 with 25 bands offering everything from oldies to rock.
The board revealed that agricultural hemp company GenCanna will be a new presenting sponsor of the fair. The company's website says it is a leader in "hemp genetics, canniabidol (CBD) formulation and groundbreaking legislation. Gencanna makes hemp food products and focuses on agricultural hemp.
The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is free with paid gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair starting with country music the first night of the fair.
- Thursday, August 15: Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery with special guests Exile and Layla Spring
- Friday, August 16: Sheila E. performs with special guest The Gap Experience
- Saturday, August 17: Black Stone Cherry, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and The Josephines
- Sunday, August 18: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lee Greenwood
- Monday, August 19: For King & Country with special guests Young Escape
- Tuesday, August 20: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone with special guests Gary Lewis and The Playboys and Mitch Ryder
- Wednesday, August 21: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. with special guest Brandon Lay
- Thursday, August 22: LovelyTheBand with special guests The Mowgli's
- Friday, August 23: Dylan Scott and Mitchell Tenpenny with special guest Jake rose
- Saturday, August 24: Vince Neil of Motley Crue and special guest KIX
- Sunday, August 25: Lauren Daigle with special guest AHI
The Kentucky State Fair runs August 15 - 25 on the grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center. Advance admission tickets go on sale at area Kroger stores from July 1 to August 14 for $7 for adults and $5 for parking. You can also purchase advance tickets online through Ticketmaster.com, but additional fees will be added.
