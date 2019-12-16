LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congressman John Yarmuth spent Monday afternoon delivering Christmas cards and holiday cheer to local homeless shelters.
Hundreds of cards made by local JCPS students were hand delivered by Congressman Yarmuth to those in need. Students from Wilder, Hawthorne and Hazelwood elementary worked hard to cut, color and create the cards to share with the shelters.
"It means a lot for the kids," said Rep. Yarmuth when WDRB caught up with him at the Franciscan Kitchen. "They learn a lot about compassion and caring for people who are not as fortunate. As you can probably see, the people here really appreciate the fact that somebody cares enough about them."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.