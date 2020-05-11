LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers should expect to see some traffic changes later this month as work starts to replace a downtown Louisville bridge.
Crews will be replacing the bridge on East Broadway that goes over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek.
The bridge will be closed for 90 days starting Tuesday, May 26. A detour will be in place for drivers to get around the construction.
Traffic will be directed to Baxter Avenue via Barrett Avenue or East Chestnut Street.
The bridge, which is nearly a century old, typically sees an average of more than 19,000 cars per day. The project is expected to cost nearly $1.5 million to replace.
