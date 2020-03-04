LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is expected to start within the next few months on new apartments in east Louisville.
The Ivy apartment complex currently sits alone off of Factory Lane, but that won't be the case for much longer. The Jefferson Development Group is planning to build 307 more apartment units in an additional complex.
The Ivy, which has 274 units, a pool, dog park, workout room and much more, is now open, and people are moving in. There will be similar amenities at the new location, the developer said, and construction is expected to start this summer.
For more information about The Ivy apartments, including floor plans and availability, visit the complex's official website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.