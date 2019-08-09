WDRB ATV TEXT to WIN SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WDRB ATV Text to Win Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of the state of Kentucky and Southern Indiana who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Block Communications, WDRB-TV, MY 58-TV and WBKI-TV (“Sponsor”), Joe Hill’s Powersports (“Co-sponsor”), and each of its respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.
3. How To Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 9:00AM Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Thursday, August 15, 2019 and end at 11:59PM EST on August 25, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.
To enter, visit the WDRB booth at the Kentucky State Fair in the North Lobby at the Kentucky Exposition Center located at 937 Phillips Ln, Louisville, KY 40209 during regular booth hours (9AM-9PM) during the Sweepstakes Period. During the Sweepstakes Period, the Sponsor will post a “Code Word” which will be printed on a large, visible sign at or around the WDRB Booth. TEXT the Code Word to 74574 by 11:59PM on August 25, 2019 to enter the drawing for a chance to win the ATV prize (as set forth below).
For an additional entry and/or an alternative course of entry, visit Joe Hill’s Powersports located at 103 S Salem Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 during the sweepstakes period and during regular store hours (Thursday and Friday, 8AM-5:30PM; Saturday 8AM – 3PM, closed Sunday). The Cosponsor will post a separate “Code Word” which will be printed on a large, visible sign within the Joe Hill’s Powersports store. TEXT the Code Word to 74574 by 11:59PM on August 25, 2019 to enter the drawing for a chance to win the ATV grand prize (as set forth below).
Only one entry per code word per phone number.
Message and data rates may apply. By providing your number, you agree to receive text messages/voice calls from Sponsor and/or their affiliates in connection with your entry text and this Sweepstakes. Consent is not required to buy goods and services.
To qualify as an official entry: (a) you must visit the WDRB Booth in the North Lobby at the Kentucky State Fair 2019 at the Kentucky Exposition Center and find the Code Word; (b) you must text the correct Code Word to 74574 before 11:59PM on August 25, 2019 (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules.
–OR- To qualify for an additional entry and/or an alternative course of entry by: (a) you must visit the Joe Hill’s Powersports store in Bardstown, KY to find the Code Word on display; (b) you must text the correct Code Word to 74574 by 11:59PM on August 25, 2019 (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules.
The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.
Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.
4. Winner Selection and Odds.
Sponsor will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entrants, after the sweepstakes period. Eligible Winners can only win once during the Sweepstakes period.
Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible participants who enter the Sweepstakes.
5. Prize Description
Winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, winner each will receive:
Grand prize: Polaris Industries Sportsman® 450 valued at over $6,000.00USD.
6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winners will be notified within 24 hours after being selected, at the telephone number provided from the entry.
To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203 to complete an W-9 in compliance with federal requirements for prizes over $600 in value. Winner must also provide a valid government ID to claim their prize. Office visits must be Monday – Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. EST and 5:30 p.m. EST, and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.
Once the W-9 is complete and photo ID presented, the Sponsor will coordinate communication between the winner and Joe Hills Powersports to determine form of pickup/delivery of prize.
Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law).
Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period or no winner awarded.
A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.
A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
7. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.
8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.
9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, BLOCK COMMUNICATIONS, WDRB-TV, MY58-TV, WBKI-TV, AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.
10. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)
THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.
Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.
11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.
12. Sponsor. WDRB ATV TEXT to WIN SWEEPSTAKES is sponsored by Block Communications, WDRB-TV, MY58-TV and WBKI-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 26, 2019), or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40203 or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WDRB ATV TEXT to WIN SWEEPSTAKES, 624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40203. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact WDRB at 502-584-6441.