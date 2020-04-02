WDRB & St. Jude are partnering up for this year’s St Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
It is a special raffle where you can reserve your “ticket to win it!”
The 2,200 square foot house has three bedrooms, two baths and is located in Sanctuary Bluff. It has a stone exterior, a rear deck, and is situated on a prime cul-de-sac! It’s a beautiful home with an estimated value of $500,000, and 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales go to fund cancer research at St Jude’s!
Each ticket is $100 to enter and only Kentucky residents are eligible. See rules below.
St Jude Home Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. Kentucky Charitable Gaming License #ORG0001624. s co