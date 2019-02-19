LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove school has accepted two new students -- but they're a little on the furry side.
Clint and Victoria -- two corgis -- belong to resource classroom teacher Sylvia Stuckey at J.T. Alton Middle School.
She says at least one of the corgis comes to the classroom almost every day.
Stuckey says students love hanging out with the pups, and even draw pictures for them.
Fellow teachers say Clint and Victoria are also great stress relief.
When the corgis aren't in school, Stuckey says they're competing in a variety of dog events.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.