LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Corydon Farmers Market is ready for spring.
Starting this Friday, more than 25 vendors will offer a variety of fresh and local produce and goods. There will also be performances from local musicians.
Those interested can find the market set up on South Mulberry Street.
Vendors for the 2021 market season are posted on the Corydon Farmer's Market Facebook page.
SNAP and other food benefits will be accepted.
The farmer's market will be held every Friday 4-7 p.m.
