LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun violence is wreaking havoc in Louisville in more ways than one, and an area group is working to promote positive mental health.
Option to Success, a center for mental health and family counseling in west Louisville, said the amount of gun violence in the area can take a toll.
"The community is experiencing a mental health crisis right now," said Eva Snadon, executive director of Option to Success. "It creates definitely anxiety, depression, PTSD and it actually creates fear."
The organization started serving the community earlier this year, and Snadon said the center has already built up a client list.
"We've had a lot of people reach out, especially due to the trauma, because of the violence," she said. "A lot of it is due to people not knowing how to actually cope."
She believes therapy is a key way to cope but said some people aren't encouraged to reach out and ask for the help they need.
"My culture mainly promotes praying and giving it to God, but just like God provided to doctors to take care of your physical health, he provides therapists for help with your mental health," Snadon said.
There are some simple things people can do on their own for their mental health.
For starters, taking a breath.
"People do not realize the importance of just taking a deep breath and how effective that can be," Snadon said. "Also, taking long walks, listening to music, creating a great support system of friends and family that you can vent to and talk to."
Snadon hopes more people will feel comfortable seeking mental health care and would like to keep growing the center's services for the community.
"We're actually trying to give them more tools to actually use to cope with everything that's going on," Snadon said.
Snadon said Option to Success plans to create some support group services for those specifically impacted by gun violence.
Learn more about the organization at its website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.