LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials hope some new additions will make a major road safer for drivers in the east end of Jefferson County.
Crews have started installing new lane reflectors along US 42 from the Watterson Expressway to Oldham County.
Officials say rain can cause a glare that makes it difficult for drivers to see the lines on the road at night.
KYTC needed to wait until the temperatures averaged about 50 degrees during the day to put in the reflective markers.
