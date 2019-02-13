LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have officially started work on a brand new apartment complex in downtown Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and other city leaders were there Wednesday as crews broke ground on the new Walcott Jeffersonville. The complex is going up directly across the street from Big 4 Station Park on West Maple Street.
More than 200 apartments are planned for the complex. It will also include a pool, a pet spa and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Ohio River.
"It is top-of-the-line living," Moore said. "And the one thing that we've been really working on for the last 12 months is to pull more residential downtown. We've had a great success with a lot of commercial business restaurants, shops. Obviously, the Big Four Bridge has created a whole new lifestyle for downtown Jeff."
The Walcott Jeffersonville is set to open by mid-2020.
