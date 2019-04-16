LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
According to Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred at about 8 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near West Gaulbert Avenue.
Smith said the utility company believes it was a 20-inch water main that ruptured.
The water has been turned off and crews are making repairs.
The break closed Dixie Highway from West Gaulbert Avenue to Burwell Avenue. There's no word yet on when the road will reopen.
