LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are responding to a water main break that happened in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
According to Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred at about 8 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near West Gaulbert Avenue.
Smith said the utility company believes it was a 20-inch water main that ruptured.
The break closed Dixie Highway from West Gaulbert Avenue to Burwell Avenue.
She said the water has been turned off and crews expect to begin repairs soon.
