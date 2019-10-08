LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new traffic light is being installed near Horseshoe Casino.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews are supposed to install poles for the light on Indiana State Road 111 near the casino's parking garage on Wednesday.
The traffic light there was previously taken down because part of the road started crumbling into the Ohio River.
Crews built a wall to reinforce the road and now the traffic light is coming back.
Flaggers will be there on Wednesday to keep traffic flowing.
"Motorists should slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free where crews are present," the department said.
The light won't actually be turned on until a later date.
