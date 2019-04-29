LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville homeless camp on private property near the Irish Hill and Phoenix Hill neighborhoods is scheduled to be cleared out Monday.
CSX Transportation says the the tract of land near the railroad tracks off Baxter Avenue and Liberty Street where people have been camping is private property, and the company wants them to move immediately. CSX does not have to follow the city's 21-day notice policy because it's private property.
Outreach groups spent part of the weekend helping the homeless relocate, and CSX officials say they have been working with police to help people move to safer living situations.
Recently, the city moved many homeless from under the overpasses in downtown Louisville, forcing them to seek other places to live -- places like Wayside Mission, which is usually at capacity. One of the directors of Wayside Mission, Nina Moseley, recently pitched the idea of an urban campground to the city. Moseley discussed the idea with Mayor Greg Fischer, and she said it has worked in other cities.
For years, many have camped in secluded areas and want to stay outside. She said either mental health concerns or drug and alcohol abuse are major factors for these people to refuse shelter or housing.
And Moseley thinks there is a reason why homeless people are more "visible" in the city recently.
"A lot of it had to do with the botanical gardens coming to the riverfront, which is where a lot of folks used to camp," Moseley said. "The Louisville soccer field coming in ... They're taking the spaces where people camped for years unnoticed."
The homeless camps are not always safe. In November 2018, a man died at the homeless camp near the CSX railroad on Baxter Avenue after someone set his tent on fire.
In late January of this year, a man was injured in a fire at a homeless camp near downtown Louisville.
Several weeks later, on March 6, a fire at another homeless camp near the fairgrounds was visible from Interstate 65.
