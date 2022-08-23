LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dare To Care food bank gave away groceries Tuesday morning to anyone in need.
The drive-thru event was held at the warehouse at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway. It kicked off Hunger Action Month, which happens in September.
It's estimated that one in eight Kentucky adults doesn't have reliable access to an adequate amount of affordable, nutritious food.
An even larger percentage of Kentucky children are food insecure.
"If you think about just west Louisville alone, there's two grocery stores that are covering nine contiguous neighborhoods, which is insane," said Vincent James, chief executive of Dare To Care. "I mean, you don't have opportunities to be able to go when you want to to get healthy choices of food. So what we're able to do is to be able to fill those gaps with mobile pantries.
"Like I say, some people out here hungry and just need a little bit to get something on their stomach. It means a whole lot, not only to them, to me too."
Last year, Dare To Care provided 21.7 million meals throughout its 13-county service area.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.