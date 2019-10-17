LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is expanding to help more people.
Dare to Care broke ground Thursday on its new Community Kitchen as part of a partnership with the Novak Family Foundation.
The kitchen will be located at the former grocery store at South 28th Street and Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood. It's three times the size of Dare to Care's current kitchen, giving more opportunity for current and new programs.
"This facility will triple the square footage of our current kitchen, allowing us to feed more children, produce meals for those seniors, develop healthy frozen transportable meals and do value-added processing to the grocery items that we're currently producing in bulk form," said Brian Riendeau, executive director of the agency.
The Community Kitchen is set to open in April.
To fund it, Dare to Care is launching a more than $7 million campaign. The Novak Family Foundation provided the gift for the new facility.
