LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that makes Louisville Slugger baseball bats has made a big donation to the Dare to Care Food Bank.
Hillerich & Bradsby presented a giant check for $55,000 to the food bank in Louisville Tuesday morning. The money comes from the sales of Maskonic non-medical masks. Hillerich & Bradsby launched the brand in April to make masks to fight the spread of COVID-19 instead of the company's bionic gloves.
"Without support like this, we wouldn't be able to do what we're able to do to support struggling families in our community," said Stan Siegwald with Dare to Care. "For $55,000, with our efficiencies, we are able to provide enough food to be well over 150,000 meals.
Dare to Care provides about 22 million meals to families every year.
