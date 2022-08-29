LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville.
In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.
Evers-Everette was a young girl when the family moved to Jackson, Mississippi, as her father’s work expanded in the fight for equality. Then, at age 8, she witnessed her father’s assassination in front of their family home.
Evers-Everette went on to graduate from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in business merchandising. Following a successful career in communications for domestic and international businesses, she returned to Mississippi in 2012 to continue her father's legacy as executive director of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute.
UofL is working with Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, daughter of the late Malcolm X, to host the series of Juneteenth events. While most will focus on Black/African-American descendants of enslaved persons, the series also will examine the histories of other peoples that have faced challenges in their quest to (re)gain freedom in other countries, as well as in the United States, according to the release.
