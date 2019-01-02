Dave & Buster's still needs to hire hundreds of workers for new St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's needs to hire hundreds of workers before it opens next month.
The new 25,000-square-foot Louisville location at Mall St. Matthews will set up a hiring center Thursday. It will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Jan. 19.
The entertainment venue needs to fill more than 200 positions. They include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game techs.
Anyone who wants to apply needs to complete an online application. To do so, click here.
The new location is set to open in February.
