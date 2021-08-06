LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to get special discounted prices on tickets to the Kentucky State Fair has been extended -- but you'll have to act fast.
The original deadline of Aug. 5 has been pushed back to midnight on Aug. 6. Tickets can be purchased at most area Kroger stores, as well as through Ticketmaster. The early-bird tickets sell for $8 per person, including parking.
Admission at the gate is $10 per person, plus $10 to park.
Ride wristbands are also available for $25 per day. During the fair, unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 19-29.
