LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The deadline to enter "Kentucky's Shot at a Million" vaccine incentive drawing is Wednesday at midnight.
Any Kentuckian 18 and older who has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win $1 million.
Kentucky residents who are between 12 and 17 years old, and have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, can enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky college, university or trade school.
The first winner will be drawn Thursday and announced Friday. To enter the vaccine lottery, click here.
The two other winners will be announced on July 30 and Aug. 27. Once you enter, you are eligible for all drawings.
