LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville students have the opportunity to get their tuition paid for with a scholarship that doesn't use take GPA into account.
The application deadline for the Evolve502 scholarship is Friday at 11:59 p.m.
The program allows this year's graduates from Jefferson County Public Schools, or anyone who received a GED, to enroll tuition-free at Kentucky Community and Technical College or Simmons College of Kentucky.
Students must have met JCPS graduation requirements.
To apply, click here.
