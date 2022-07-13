Evolve502 scholarship.jpeg

The Evolve502 scholarship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville students have the opportunity to get their tuition paid for with a scholarship that doesn't use take GPA into account.

The application deadline for the Evolve502 scholarship is Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The program allows this year's graduates from Jefferson County Public Schools, or anyone who received a GED, to enroll tuition-free at Kentucky Community and Technical College or Simmons College of Kentucky.

Students must have met JCPS graduation requirements.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags