LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Corvette Museum is giving the public a special treat five years after the earth opened up there.
A massive sinkhole swallowed eight cars, three of which have since been restored.
Most of the sinkhole has now been filled in. However, the museum has a "Corvette Cave-in Exhibit," so visitors can get a taste of what happened.
And now it's launched a 360-degree interactive tour of the cave that lies underneath the museum. Nobody knew the cave was there until the collapse.
To see the tour, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.