LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Demand for meals for senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic is growing, and an additional site is being added to distribute food to more than 5,300 people in Louisville.
Long lines of cars waited for meals at the Sun Valley Community Center in south Louisville on Wednesday. Volunteers helped distribute pre-packaged meals through the windows of cars.
"It shows you that need, and we're just trying to meet it and make sure older adults continue to stay healthy and continue to get nutritious meals, and hopefully get through this crisis," says Sarah Teeters from the Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens.
The city handed out more than 26,000 meals during the first week of the Metro March for Meals program, aimed at seniors 60 years or older. Seniors can go to one of seven rotating sites each week to pick up five frozen meals.
The program is designed to increase access to nutritional food while reducing the number of contacts with people and places seniors need to travel for food.
Volunteers are handing out the meals. "It's been great to see people want to come out, they really do care about their neighbors. They care about our older adults, and they want to keep them safe as well. It's really been heartwarming to see," Teeters says.
Distribution sites have changed since the program began on March 17 to manage traffic flow and to allow recipients to stay in their vehicles during the pickup. Thursday pickup sites now include both Southern High School and the Newburg Community Center.
The program distributes meals 10 a.m. to noon at seven rotating locations. It will operate through April 3, at which time it will be reevaluated.
Updated site distribution list as of March 25, 2020:
- Mondays: St. Stephen Church (1018 S. 15th St., 40210)
- Tuesdays: Beechmont Community Center (205 Wellington Ave., 40214)
- Wednesdays: Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272) or East Government Center (200 Juneau Drive, 40243)
- Thursdays: Southern High School (8620 Preston Hwy., 40219) or Newburg Community Center (4810 Exeter Ave., 40218)
- Fridays: Former Kroger site in Old Louisville (924 S. Second St., 40203)
- Eligibility and guidelines to participate in Metro March for Meals:
- Open to Jefferson County residents only, 60 years and older
- Proof of age will be required
- Participants are requested to stay in their cars for meal pickup to help ensure their safety.
- Please do not park and walk up to the distribution site.
- To help ensure that seniors in need of assistance are being served, eligible seniors should be present at time of pickup.
For current updates and more information on Metro March for Meals, call 502-574-5223 or CLICK HERE.
Organizers in the Office of Resilience and Community Services suggest staying in tough with elderly loved ones and neighbors by call, text or email. If planning to go to the grocery store, offer to pick up whatever they need.
