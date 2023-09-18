LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby City Gaming is a holding a job fair to fill positions at its new location in downtown Louisville.
The job fair is being hosted from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. Qualified candidates can expect on-site interviews and job offers.
Positions available include cage cashier, main banker, facilities manager, HR administrator, IT systems analyst, gaming attendant, surveillance operator, executive chef and more. To see the positions and apply, click here.
