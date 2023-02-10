LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some hip-hop icons will perform in Louisville ahead of Kentucky Derby 149 this year.
Derby Soundstage will return this year with a star-studded lineup, which was recently announced.
Artists T.I., Jeezy and Trina will perform at Freedom Hall on May 4 at 6 p.m.
The concert will be hosted by Grammy Award-winner DJ Drama, who works closely with Louisville-native and rapper Jack Harlow.
Tickets range in price from $65 to $200 and will be available on Ticketmaster starting Monday, Feb. 13.
