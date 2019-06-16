LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five decades of tradition kicked off Sunday in Louisville's west end.
The ceremonial kickoff to the annual Dirt Bowl - a part basketball tournament, part block party, and part family reunion, brings together the community for a series of games.
The ceremony took place in Algonquin Park where it first took place 50 years ago, but moved to Shawnee Park in the following years.
Some of the competition included a slam dunk and three point contests.
"I am just so proud of the folks who put this together, Janice Carter, Ben Watkins, Cornell Bradley over here who has been the voice the dirt bowl. What has made this successful for 50 years is community," said Mayor Greg Fischer.
A historical marker was also unveiled and placed at the site to commemorate the 50th anniversary.
The first games of the tournament start next week.
