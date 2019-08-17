LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Whisky Chicks and Bourbon Brotherhood partnered up to host the sixth annual Bourbon Mixer to benefit the Coalition for the Homeless.
Saturday's event featured 18 distilleries representing more than 40 brands for tastings and cocktails at the Henry Clay Building in downtown Louisville
The 2019 theme, "Havana Nights," showcased a live jazz band, Cuban cuisine and a silent auction.
"We have got everything from rare bottles of bourbon to a package from Vibrant Spa, which will make you look years younger, which I'm all about," Linda Ruffenach of the Whisky Chicks said. "We have artwork and lots of other things that people can bid on."
In the event's first five years, it has raised more than $120,000 for various charities.
