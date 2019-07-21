LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dog Restaurant Week in Louisville begins on Sunday.
Participating restaurants will offer special items for customers' dogs, such as pup-cicles and beef rice bowls.
Festivities begin Sunday with a Yappy Hour dog party at DiFabio's.
All the proceeds will go towards the Kentucky Humane Society, The Arrow Fund and Pitbulls of St. Francis.
Below are the participating restaurants:
- Garage Bar -- 700 East Market Street
- Saints Pizza and Pub -- 131 Breckenridge Lane
- Difabio's -- 2311 Frankfort Avenue
