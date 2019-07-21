LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dog Restaurant Week in Louisville began Sunday.
Participating restaurants will offer special items for customers' dogs, such as "pup-cicles" and beef rice bowls.
Festivities kicked off from 4-7 p.m. Sunday with a Yappy Hour dog party at DiFabio's. Other eateries taking part in the week are Garage Bar and Saints Pizza and Pub.
"I think it's great. It's a great way to bring the community together," dog owner Ali Segura said at Garage Bar on Sunday. "We were standing out here, and I can't tell you how many people walked by and were so excited to see the dogs and pet all them and asking their names and it kind of just brings everyone together."
All the proceeds will go toward the Kentucky Humane Society, The Arrow Fund and Pitbulls of St. Francis.
Below are the participating restaurants:
- Garage Bar -- 700 E. Market St.
- Saints Pizza and Pub -- 131 Breckenridge Ln.
- Difabio's -- 2311 Frankfort Ave.
