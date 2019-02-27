LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dogs have died after a farmer shot them over worries they were about to attack his cattle.
Louisville Metro Animal Services says the two husky-like dogs passed away after being taken to a local animal hospital.
A caretaker found them on his farm off Old Fegenbush Lane Tuesday and shot them. One of his cows was killed last week, and he thought the dogs might kill more.
It's not clear if the animals were behind the first attack.
The farm is about a mile from where two donkeys were killed over the weekend.
LMAS is also looking into llama attacks on a farm near the zoo.
Previous stories:
- Experts continue investigation into deadly attacks on donkeys and llamas
- 2 donkeys mauled to death near farm where 8 llamas killed
- After bloody attack, neighbors of Louisville llama farm grow restless as city looks for answers
- UPDATE: 2 more llamas die after attack at Louisville farm
- Metro Animal Services says llama attack in upper Highlands was 'canine in nature'
Copyright 2019 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.