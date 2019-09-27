Dolls and stuffed puppies bring big smiles to Louisville seniors with Alzheimer's
A senior at the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home Louisville enjoys a stuffed puppy brought by Pearl's Memory Babies. Image taken on Sept. 27, 2019.
A real service dog at the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home Louisville encounters a wagon filled with stuffed puppies brought by Pearl's Memory Babies. Image taken on Sept. 27, 2019.
A baby doll brought to the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home Louisville by Pearl's Memory Babies. Image taken on Sept. 27, 2019.
A senior at the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home Louisville enjoys a stuffed puppy brought by Pearl's Memory Babies. Image taken on Sept. 27, 2019.
The toys were brought by Pearl's Memory Babies, a Shepherdsville-based organization that started when a husband and wife brought a baby doll to his mother, Pearl.
The connection between the Alzheimer's patient and the doll was so heartwarming, the couple opted to launch an organization to bring dolls and stuffed puppies to other seniors struggling with dementia issues.