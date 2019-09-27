Dolls and stuffed puppies bring big smiles to Louisville seniors with Alzheimer's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seniors challenged with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related issues were treated to special time with stuffed puppy dogs and baby dolls Friday morning.

It happened at the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home Louisville on Frankfort Avenue.

The toys were brought by Pearl's Memory Babies, a Shepherdsville-based organization that started when a husband and wife brought a baby doll to his mother, Pearl. 

The connection between the Alzheimer's patient and the doll was so heartwarming, the couple opted to launch an organization to bring dolls and stuffed puppies to other seniors struggling with dementia issues.

