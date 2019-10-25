A skateboarder performs a manual across a Louisville sign

A skateboarder performs a manual across a Louisville sign underneath the Second Street Bridge in downtown Louisville (Courtesy of @thrashermag).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A skateboarder pulled off a crazy trick across a Louisville landmark, and, man, it's a doozy. 

Thrasher Magazine, a well-known skateboarding publication, shared a video on its Twitter account early Friday morning of a skateboarder performing a nose manual, where the rider balances on the board's front two wheels, high above the ground across a Louisville sign underneath the Second Street Bridge. Don't try this at home! 

"Gnarliest manual ever? #LeoRomero," the video's caption reads.   

Romero, 32, is a professional skateboarder from Fontana, California. To cap off his nose manual across the narrow platform of the Louisville sign, he executed a nollie kickflip on the dismount. 

