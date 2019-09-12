LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buechel Fire and EMS is taking donations to help more than two dozen people who are homeless after a fire earlier this week.
On Tuesday, fire ripped through an apartment complex on Newport Road near GE's Appliance Park, leaving more than 30 people without a home.
Now, Buechel Fire and EMS, along with Refugee Louisville, are asking for clothes and basic household necessities.
Many of the apartment's residents are refugees. Fire officials say they're in need of clothing and basic household necessities.
Anyone wishing to donate is asked to call (502)-491-0085, ext. 6.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.