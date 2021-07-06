LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't break his achy breaky heart — Billy Ray Cyrus is coming to Kentucky.
The city of Radcliff put a flyer out on its Facebook page saying VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday.
It's part of the "Bourbon and Blades" event. VIP tickets cost about $80, but all other seating is free.
Cyrus will be in town rain or shine for the event on Sept. 11 from 6-11 p.m. at Boundary Oak Distillery in Radcliff.
VIP tickets
