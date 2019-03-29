LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown lot will one day be the home of the new athletic center for Saint Francis School.
The site at the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Broadway will soon house a $6 million athletic complex, including a high school basketball court, a volleyball court, plus weightlifting and fitness facilities.
The lot was most recently occupied by Gray's Bookstore and is between McDonald's and the Crescent Center.
"I am thrilled about this expansion," said Alexandra Thurstone, head of St. Francis School, in a statement. "A downtown athletic complex has been dreamed about for our High School students for many years. Putting this into action is wonderful news for St. Francis, and also for downtown Louisville -- especially our neighbors near 2nd and Broadway. This beautiful athletic complex will breathe new life into the area!"
The St. Francis Goshen campus includes classes from preschool to 8th grade. Its downtown campus on West Broadway is for 9th to 12th grades.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.