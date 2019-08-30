LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents are invited to "Hike, Bike and Paddle" their way to a healthy lifestyle on Labor Day.

The mayor's semi-annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event is happening at Waterfront Park on Monday.

In addition to several hiking routes, a 13-mile bike route and a five-mile paddling adventure on the Ohio River, there's tai chi, yoga, pickleball and Zumba.

The Hike, Bike and Paddle event starts at 8 a.m. on the Great Lawn and continues until noon.

The event also comes with some street closures. According to the mayor's office, the following streets will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Exit ramp from I-64 (both directions) to Ninth Street.
  • Exit ramp from I-64 eastbound to Story Avenue.
  • Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road.
  • Witherspoon Street from Adams Street to Clay Street.
  • Clay Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street.
  • River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street - Canoe/kayak lane on westbound River Road (open from Orange Lot to Green Lot).
  • Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents).
  • Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Washington Street.
  • Market Street from Baxter Avenue to Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street).
  • Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street) from Market Street to Chestnut Street.
  • Baxter Avenue from Market Street to Jefferson Street.
  • East Chestnut Street from Jefferson Street to Chestnut Street Connector.
  • Chestnut Street Connector from East Chestnut Street to Gray Street.
  • Gray Street from Chestnut Street Connector to Shelby Street.
  • Shelby Street from Gray Street to Goss Avenue.
  • Goss Avenue from Shelby Street to Logan Street.
  • Logan Street from Goss Avenue to Broadway.
  • Broadway from Logan Street to Baxter Avenue.
  • Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Cherokee Parkway.
  • Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Grinstead Drove.
  • Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Parkway to Etley Avenue.
  • Etley Avenue from Grinstead Drive to Lexington Road.
  • Lexington Road from Etley Avenue to Spring Street.
  • Sprint Street from Lexington Road to Story Avenue.
  • Adams Street from Story Avenue to Witherspoon Street.

No Parking Areas from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

