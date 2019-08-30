LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents are invited to "Hike, Bike and Paddle" their way to a healthy lifestyle on Labor Day.
The mayor's semi-annual Hike, Bike and Paddle event is happening at Waterfront Park on Monday.
In addition to several hiking routes, a 13-mile bike route and a five-mile paddling adventure on the Ohio River, there's tai chi, yoga, pickleball and Zumba.
The Hike, Bike and Paddle event starts at 8 a.m. on the Great Lawn and continues until noon.
The event also comes with some street closures. According to the mayor's office, the following streets will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Exit ramp from I-64 (both directions) to Ninth Street.
- Exit ramp from I-64 eastbound to Story Avenue.
- Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road.
- Witherspoon Street from Adams Street to Clay Street.
- Clay Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street.
- River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street - Canoe/kayak lane on westbound River Road (open from Orange Lot to Green Lot).
- Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents).
- Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Washington Street.
- Market Street from Baxter Avenue to Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street).
- Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street) from Market Street to Chestnut Street.
- Baxter Avenue from Market Street to Jefferson Street.
- East Chestnut Street from Jefferson Street to Chestnut Street Connector.
- Chestnut Street Connector from East Chestnut Street to Gray Street.
- Gray Street from Chestnut Street Connector to Shelby Street.
- Shelby Street from Gray Street to Goss Avenue.
- Goss Avenue from Shelby Street to Logan Street.
- Logan Street from Goss Avenue to Broadway.
- Broadway from Logan Street to Baxter Avenue.
- Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Cherokee Parkway.
- Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Grinstead Drove.
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Parkway to Etley Avenue.
- Etley Avenue from Grinstead Drive to Lexington Road.
- Lexington Road from Etley Avenue to Spring Street.
- Sprint Street from Lexington Road to Story Avenue.
- Adams Street from Story Avenue to Witherspoon Street.
No Parking Areas from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
