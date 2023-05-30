LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in time for summer, downtown Louisville's Baird Urban Sports Park is extending its hours.
The park, located at 615 West Main Street, is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Louisville Downtown Partnership announced in a news release on Tuesday.
It has two pickleball courts and a wiffleball field. It hosts spring and fall sports leagues.
“The choice to extend our open play hours was an easy one,” Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said. “Our goal with the Baird Urban Sports Park is to create a fun and friendly environment for people of all skill levels to socialize, play, and experience the uniqueness of this park. The expanded open play programming provides increased and easier schedules for people to enjoy this space together."
Open play runs through August, and is weather permitting. The courts and field operate on a first come, first serve basis. If you want to play, bring your own equipment. Groups and organizations can also reserve two-hour blocks by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.