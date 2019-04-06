LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville ladies locked in their Derby looks this weekend.
Dress for Success hosted a Derby hat exchange Saturday morning.
Participants brought a new or gently used Derby hat and swapped them out for others.
All of the money raised at the event goes to Dress for Success. The organization gives professional clothing to low income women to help them succeed.
It also offers career readiness and computer courses to help women achieve economic independence.
"If these women do not come to us and receive our services, there's really not a lot of other agencies out there that provide the whole entire set of services that we do," Michelle Dayvault said.
Last year, Dress for Success served over 700 women in the Kentuckiana area.
