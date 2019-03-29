LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to a ramp may be to credit for a drop in crashes at a Shively interchange.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash rate on the new ramp from I-264 to northbound Dixie Highway has dropped 72 percent, and that the traffic crashes have been much less severe since the new ramp was installed.
The state spent about $725,000 straightening and realigning the ramp, and there's now a T-intersection with a traffic light.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.