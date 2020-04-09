LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In this time of social distancing, WDRB is teaming with the area's largest church to bring people together on Easter.
WDRB.com will livestream a service from Southeast Christian Church celebrating faith and the message behind Easter. The sermon from Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman will be on this page on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The title of the sermon is "Reverse The Curse: Graves Into Gardens."
The hour-long service will include a performance from a "Zoom Choir" and a guest interview with Atheist-turned-Christian Lee Strobel, who wrote the New York Times best-seller, "A Case for Miracles." The church is also holding online services on its website at 9:15 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Southeast Christian Church has its main campus on Blankenbaker Parkway, and eight additional campuses in the area. A ninth location is being planned in Bullitt County.
